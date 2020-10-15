Samsung Vice Chairman returns from Europe. October. 15, 2020 07:59. by Dong-Il Seo, Won-Hong Lee dong@donga.com,bluesky@donga.com.

Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong returned to South Korean on Wednesday after his one-week business trip to Europe. Lee met with the top management team of ASML, a Dutch semiconductor equipment company, during his trip to discuss cooperation for the next-generation semiconductors.



Lee who arrived at the Gimpo International Airport in a trench coat on Wednesday morning said that he discussed plans for cooperation on extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) to correspondents. It has been reported that the focus of the discussions was on the supply plan of lithography equipment required for the EUV process. “I also visited the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee in Switzerland on this trip. The next destination hasn’t been decided,” Lee said to a question regarding his next business trip.



According to Samsung Electronics, Lee met with ASML CEO Peter Wennink and CTO Martin van den Brink on Tuesday to discuss cooperation plans to develop the next-generation semiconductor technologies. They also talked about cooperation for the development of future semiconductor technologies, such as artificial intelligence, besides the supply plan for EUV equipment.



“The vice president also visited ASML’s manufacturing plant for semiconductor production equipment to see the production of EUV equipment in person,” said a member of Samsung Electronics. “This is the third meeting between the two companies’ top management, followed by ones in November 2016 and February 2019.” The most recent meeting was accompanied by Kim Ki-nam, the head of Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division.



Samsung Electronics began the mass production of EUV-based 7 nano for the first time in the industry last year and the full operation of EUV-dedicated line V1 at the company’s Hwaseong plant in February this year. The company’s EUV equipment demand is expected to increase as the line 2 at its Pyeongtaek plant also started the mass production of mobile DRAM with the application of the EUV process in August this year.



