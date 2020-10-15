Ex-Nissan CEO’s escape to be adapted as a movie. October. 15, 2020 08:00. lovesong@donga.com.

The story of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan to his native Lebanon will be adapted as a movie. According to the news agency AFP, a movie production company from France and Saudi Arabia announced that it will produce a documentary of the former chairman’s life.



Backed by support from Ghosn and his wife, the production firm had started filming in Beirut, Lebanon where the couple currently resides in. Further filming is scheduled to take place in France, the U.S., Japan and other locations where he had lived, as well as interviews with Ghosn.



Ghosn had been arrested by Japanese prosecutors in November 2018 on grounds of embezzlement and financial fraud. He had escaped from Kansai International Airport by hiding inside a large container of sound equipment, arriving at Lebanon via Turkey. Born to Lebanese father and Brazilian mother, he grew up in France and owns passports of all three countries. By taking advantage of multiple passports and the lax security screening procedures at the entrance for personal jets, he employed multiple people to assist his escape, paying a total of 8.625 billion dollars. Nissan has filed damaged against Ghosn to the sum of 10 billion yen in February this year.



