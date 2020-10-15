Son expects Mourinho to bring a lot of glory to Tottenham. October. 15, 2020 08:00. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

“We have come to understand each other so well after five years together in Tottenham. He and I are on good terms. We even go to airports together (for away games),” Son Heung-min talked about his teammate and fellow forward Harry Kane.



During a video interview hosted by the Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday local tie, Son said the amount of time he and Kane spent together talking about strategies and repeated practice made the teamwork even more perfect. The Tottenham documentary “All or Nothing” was released on Amazon Prime Video in August.



The documentary released on Aug. 31 features multiple episodes, including talks between the manager Jose Mourinho and players and conversations in locker rooms.



“I have worked with Mourinho, one of the best managers in the world, for about a year. I believe he will bring a lot of glory to our team,” said Son. Mourinho is known as the “Special One” as he won regular season titles for Inter Milan of Italy, Real Madrid of Spain, and Chelsea of England.



