BLACKPINK hits No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100. October. 15, 2020 08:00.

BLACKPINK has topped the Billboard Artist 100 that ranks pop stars in terms of their influence, becoming the third K-pop group to lead the chart following BTS and SuperM. BTS ranks at No. 2 on the same chart.



BLACKPINK surged from No. 65 to No.1 on the Billboard Artist 100 thanks to the group’s debut full-length “The Album,” according to Billboard on Sunday. The chart, which dates back to 2014, combines performance across single and album charts and social media. This is the first time an all-female group to become the top musical act.



Billboard said, “K-pop acts have monopolized the chart’s top two positions” with BLACKPINK and BTS claiming the top two. BTS ruled the chart for 10 weeks since September 29.



BLACKPINK landed a couple of songs on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday with its title song “Lovesick Girls” ranking at No. 59 and “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez at No. 64.



