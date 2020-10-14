BTS tops Billboard again . October. 14, 2020 07:42. hoho@donga.com.

The latest remix of the song “Savage Love,” which features BTS topped Billboard’s Hot 100 list, the main singles chart. The K-pop group made history yet again by ranking first and second on the chart with “Dynamite” that is second on the list.



Billboard said on Monday the song in which BTS, Jawsh 685, and Jason Derulo participated took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.



“Savage Love” features American singer Derulo’s vocal on the beat created by New Zealander producer Jawsh 685. The original song ranked eighth on the chart after being released. The remix version, which feature BTS, was released on October 2 and ranked top on the list this week.



BTS focus on adding an emotional atmosphere on the chorus and the rap sequence. The song even has Korean lyrics even though its first song “Dynamite” topped the chart consists only of English lyrics. The Korean rap in the song is translated as “Love is maybe just a list of momentary emotions/ It comes with conditions, what do I really love.”



The song has been streamed 16 million times and downloaded 76,000 times in the U.S. during the aggregation period for Hot 100 (from October 2 to 8). The number of downloads has increased by as much as 814 percent compared to the previous week. The song was exposed to 70.60 million radio listeners from October 5 to 11.



