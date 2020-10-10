President Trump infuriated by virtual TV debate. October. 10, 2020 08:02. lightee@donga.com.

Clouds of uncertainties are overshadowing the upcoming TV debate, scheduled next Thursday, for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. As debate organizers proposed to change to a virtual TV debate event considering that U.S. President Donald Trump was infected with COVID-19, the president who wants to have a face-to-face debate reacted in fury to say no to the plan.



The Commission on Presidential Debate (CPD) announced on Wednesday to organize a virtual TV debate, seemingly intending to prevent against any possibility that President Trump may spread the virus. In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, he refused to participate in a next televised debate saying that he does not think that he is contagious enough to spread COVID-19. “You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want,” he said. President Trump may think that a virtual TV debate will put him at a disadvantage as he used strategies to cut off and in during the previous debate. “I'm essentially very clean. They say it's over a period of six, seven days,” said the U.S. president.



Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien confirmed President Trump's objection to a televised-style debate in a statement, saying, “Voters should have the opportunity to directly question Biden’s 47-year failed record of leadership.” The Trump Camp's proposal is to push back the final two debates by one week to Oct. 22 and 29, respectively, and keep them in an in-person style.



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden does not agree to push back the rest rounds of debates. Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement, "Donald Trump doesn't make the debate schedule; the Debate Commission does.” "We look forward to participating in the final debate, scheduled for October 22, which already is tied for the latest debate date in 40 years. Donald Trump can show up, or he can decline again. That's his choice.”



Joe Biden will have a town hall meeting with voters in Philadelphia in the event that the debate scheduled on Oct. 15 is canceled, according to the ABC News.



