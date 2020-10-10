Yankees, Rays to play a winner-take-all Game 5. October. 10, 2020 08:03. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees will play a winner-take-all Game 5 of their American League Division Series (ALDS). The Yankees beat the Rays 5:1 in Game 4 at Petco Park in San Diego on Oct. 9 (KST), tying the series to 2-2. A two-run blow by Gleyber Torres in the sixth inning was decisive in Yankee’s victory. The Yankees widened the score to 4:1 from 2:1 thanks to the homer.



Although the Rays suffered a defeat, Choi Ji-man set a meaningful record. Starting as a cleanup hitter and a first baseman on Friday, Choi picked up a hit in the fourth, which is his seventh career hit in postseason games. Choi has become the Korean baseball player in Major League Baseball with most hits recorded in postseason, overtaking Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers, who has six career hits in postseason games.



Choi’s role is likely to become more important in the final Game 5 slated for Saturday. This is because the starting pitcher for the Yankees in Game 5 will be its ace Gerrit Cole, whom Choi has been strong against with six hits (including three home-runs) and six RBIs in nine at-bats. Choi blasted a two-run homer off Cole in Game 1. Choi, who first participated in the wildcard series against the Toronto Blue Jays as a substitute, is starting as a cleanup hitter throughout the Division Series thanks to his stellar performance in Game 1.



