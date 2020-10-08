What COVID-19 medicines were administered to Pres. Trump?. October. 08, 2020 08:01. by Jin-Han Lee likeday@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been discharged from a hospital after a positive test for COVID-19. In South Korea, most COVID-19 patients are hospitalized for two to three weeks. Professor Kim Woo-joo of the division of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital explains what treatment was administered to President Trump.



― Is President Trump a high-risk patient more vulnerable to COVID-19?



“He is in a high-risk group as the virus’ mortality rate for those aged 74 or older is seven percent. He is also obese and may have underlying conditions, such as high blood pressure. He must have left the hospital for political reasons, but such high-risk patients can experience deterioration in just one or two days. However, President Trump has gotten the best treatment at the hospital and will continue to do so at the White House.”



― What treatment was administered to him?



“Three medicines – a monoclonal antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron, Remdesivir, and Dexamethasone – were administered for three days. Remdesivir and an antibody cocktail neutralize the virus and suppress its growth. Remdesivir also shortens the period of recovery as seen in the research results that medicated patients recovered four days faster than placebo recipients. The antibody treatment, which is currently in its Phase 3 clinical trial, prevents early COVID-19 patients from developing more serious symptoms. The administration of antibody treatment in clinical trials to non-clinical trial patients is prohibited, but the president was an exception, which indicates that his medical team has put in best efforts. Dexamethasone is for the recovery of patients experiencing severe symptoms and put on oxygen supply or a respirator by reducing pneumonia. The administration of the drug signals that President Trump was in a serious condition requiring oxygen supply.”



― It was reported that President Trump was put on a respirator….



“It was reported that he was briefly put on a respirator as his oxygen saturation level fell temporarily below 94 percent. This indicates that he was experiencing hypoxia, which causes discomfort in breathing due to inflammation in the lungs. A respirator is used on patients whose oxygen saturation level is below 94 percent.”



― It was said that he also took zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, aspirin, and melatonin to support his immune system….



“Zinc and vitamin D can help to strengthen the immune system. Others must have been taken for the non-specific boost of immunity. There are some concerns about how these various medicines interact with each other.”



