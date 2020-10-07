Harry Kane assists five goals for Son this season. October. 07, 2020 07:27. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Tottenham forwards Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have been included in English Premier League’s (EPL) Team of the Week (Best 11). Son and Kane featured in the Team of the Week released on the official Twitter account of the EPL on Monday local tie as left forward and middle forward, respectively. The two Tottenham stars led their team to a 6-1 victory against the Manchester United the previous day by each registering two goals and one assist.



Son and Kane, who have been playing for the Hotspurs since the 2015-16 season, have showed a lot of chemistry this season. Kane (eight goals, six assists) assisted five goals for Son (seven goals, three assists) and Son assisted two goals for Kane this season. Picking the two as the members of the Team of the Week, BBC said Son’s link-up play with Harry Kane is almost “telepathic.”



Kane, who is a striker for the England national team and was a member of Tottenham Hotspur youth academy, is the most trusted player in the team. This Tottenham goalscorer was criticized for his selfish playing style in the past but is often showing selfless play this season by occupying opposition defenders and helping his teammates score a goal. A look at the positions of Tottenham players during Monday’s match against the Manchester United shows that Son led the team’s counterattacks from the front and Kane served as a playmaker behind Son.



