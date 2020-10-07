Trump leaves hospital after three days of COVID-19 treatment. October. 07, 2020 07:29. lightee@donga.com,jarrett@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized on last Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, was discharged from hospital on Monday (local time) after receiving three days of treatment. “Don’t be afraid of COVID,” said Trump, adding he will soon be back on the campaign trail. Trump’s leaving of hospital has sparked criticism since he is yet to fully recover from COVID-19.



President Trump walked out of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at around 6:40 p.m., wearing a suit and a white dental mask. Before getting into a sports utility vehicle parked outside the hospital, Trump gave a thumbs-up, saying “Thank you,” and clenched his fist. He flied back to the White House via presidential transport helicopter Marine One. Trump took his mask off after returning to the White House and gave a salute for cameras. CNN said it is something that can be seen in North Korea, comparing it to a massive reality show.



Trump posted an 86-second video on his Twitter account from the White House on the same day, saying, “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” He said that he learned so much about the coronavirus and encouraged people not to let the coronavirus dominate them. Trump added that they have the best medicines to combat COVID-19 and stressed not to be afraid of it.



Before Trump was discharged from hospital, his medical team held a press conference and said although Trump may not entirely be “out of the woods” yet, he has met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria, adding there is nothing that is being done at the hospital since the treatment can be safely conducted at the White House. The medical team went on to say Trump had received his third dose of remdesivir the previous day and they plan to give him the fourth dose that evening and the fifth dose at the White House.



The medical team, however, said there is a possibility of President Trump spreading the coronavirus to others and they are in an “unchartered territory” when it comes to the treatment Trump received and are looking to this weekend. It has been reported that President Trump’s advisers dissuaded him from leaving the hospital until the morning but Trump went ahead with it saying he does not want to appear weak.



Trump’s decision to leave hospital and attempt to look strong appears to have resulted from a widening gap in approval ratings between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and to be a strategic move to prepare for the second debate slated for Oct. 15. “The fake news only shows the fake polls,” tweeted Trump before leaving the hospital, showing his anxiety over the recent drop in approval ratings.



한국어