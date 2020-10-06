Pres. Trump feels anxious about Biden’s lead. October. 06, 2020 08:01. turtle@donga.com /jarrett@donga.com.

With less than a month away from the U.S. presidential election, U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, has come under fire for greeting his supporters outside the hospital. Some say President Trump seemed to have taken such a risk out of anxiety after polls found that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a 14 percentage point lead on him.



The Associated Press and CNN reported Sunday that President Trump left Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where he has been admitted, to wave to well-wishers from a large SUV. Right before the drive-by, he posted a 73-second video where he said he would pay a “surprise visit” and learned a lot about COVID-19 on his Twitter account.



President Trump was wearing a mask at the backseat and waved to supporters with the windows closed. There was no contact with the supporters, but he is facing criticism for breaking the basic rule to stop the spread of the virus as a COVID-19 patient is not allowed to leave hospital before they are fully recovered to stop any further spread of the disease.



Meanwhile, new polls show the gap between President Trump and Biden is widening. In a poll of 800 voters across the United States by the Wall Street Journal and NBC, which was conducted from Wednesday to Thursday, Biden was leading President Trump by 14 percentage point at 53 percent, up from eight percentage point in a poll taken a day before the presidential debate from September 13 to 16.



