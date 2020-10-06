White House says next 48 hours would be critical in terms of Trump’s care. October. 05, 2020 07:45. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump who tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalized is reportedly in a worse condition than previously known. President Trump posted a video clip to tamp down the concerns, but confusion is growing due to his age of 74 and the medical team’s reluctance to provide accurate information. The U.S. president stopped his campaign and the presidential election to be held in a month has become more unpredictable than ever.



“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Saturday (local time) according to the report of The Washington Post. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.” This means that the situation is stringent and whether he could recover from the virus would not be clear until Monday afternoon Korea time.



But White House physician Sean P. Conley said Trump’s symptoms of a mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue were improving in a briefing before Meadow’s. He said he was very pleased to announce such a progress. He danced around questions about whether the president had ever been on oxygen, repeatedly saying he was not currently on it.



The Trump camp announced that it would cancel all campaign schedules for the time being. It is projected that there would be slippage in the second and third presidential debates scheduled on October 15 and 22.



