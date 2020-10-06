Gwanghwamun closed off on National Foundation Day. October. 05, 2020 07:45. by Seng-Hyun Kang byhuman@donga.com.

Conservative groups announced its plans for a large protest in central Seoul on the Hangul Day, following a ban on large gatherings on Saturday, which forced them to hold solo protests instead. The police said it would put up “bus walls” around Gwanghwamun, if necessary, as they did on Saturday.



Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, a committee that participated in a protest at Gwanghwamun on Sept. 15 said it would hold a large protest on Friday near Gwanghwamun Square.



The police plan to stop any illegal protests on the Hangul Day in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is also considering the use of “bus walls” around Gwanghwamun Square if there are signs of protesters pushing ahead with illegal demonstrations. “The police will not tolerate such illegal activities as large protests which can undermine the efforts to fight the virus,” said a source from the police.



한국어