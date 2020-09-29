Jeong Eun-kyeong shares disease control strategies with engineering experts. September. 29, 2020 07:45. ashilla@donga.com.

The National Academy of Engineering of Korea, which is a group of leading experts in engineering, hosts “International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences (CAETS) 2020” from October 12 to 15 at Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul. Jeong Eun-kyeong, the commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), will deliver a keynote speech to share South Korea’s experience of dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic.



CAETS is a global organization of engineering whose membership spans 30 countries across the world. It was founded in 1978, and it elects a host country every year to organize a wide range of academic events such as keynote lectures, symposia and international meetings. South Korea became a member in 2000.



This year, South Korea holds four-day on and offline events under the theme of “Engineering a Better World: Smart Society.



