Ahn Song-yi achieves her second victory in KLPGA. September. 28, 2020 08:03. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

South Korean professional golfer Ahn Song-yi still had a dazed look on her face even after her peers sprinkled water on her head to congratulate on her winning. She had no idea where she was placed on the ranking to the very last hole. After making a successful champion putt, she was surprised to see other players walking toward her to congratulate. She beamed after being told that it was a thrilling victory with a one-shot lead.



Recording a 10-under 206, the 11-year veteran golfer won the Phantom Classic on the KLPGA tour at South Links Yeongam CC (par 72) in South Jeolla Province on Sunday. Ahn started the 3rd round tying for third (7-under) two shots behind the lead. However, she ended up with her second victory in the KLPGA by cutting down three strokes with four birdies and one bogey.



Although the 30-year-old climbed to first place thanks to a birdie on the 10th hole (par 5), a bogey on the 13rd (par 4) left her troubled because the race turned into a free-for-all with as many as seven players including Ahn sharing the lead. However, Ahn’s birdie on the 14th hole took her back to the lead and she did not lose her place to anyone. She earned the prize money of 120 million won.



Ahn did not even know what place she was in when with a one-shot lead she started on the 18th hole (par 4). That might have helped her give it a try at an aggressive putt for a birdie even if she could win by getting the ball seven meters close to the pin with a second shot and then hitting two putts. After the golf ball just passed by the hole and stopped within a 50-centimeter radius, Ahn composedly made a successful par putt.



“My caddie told me to stay focused on the race because I was not leading the race before the 18th hole. I did not even think about winning. I guess that it was all about making me relaxed,” said Ahn with a smile on her face. “If I had known that I was leading by one stroke, I would not have made such an aggressive putt.”



