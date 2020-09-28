Perform with an orchestra after attending soloist and conductor classes . September. 28, 2020 08:03. gustav@donga.com.

A concerto academy in which pianists, violinists and cellists perform with an orchestra after attending a master class in Vienna, Austria, the capital of classical music.



The Vienna Concerto Academy (VCA) founded this year recently announced that it will hold a concerto academy which includes an musical instrument class, a class with a conductor and an orchestra class in February next year.



Renowned soloists including pianist Lilya Zilberstein, violinist Igor Petrushevski (artistic director of International Musik Festival Zell am See) and cellist Wen-Sinn Yang (professor at University of Music and Performing Arts Munich) will teach in classes. Conductors who have been active particularly in central Europe including Ernest Hoetzl, Christian Schulz and Amaury du Closel will teach in conductor classes and conduct the orchestra. The Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra will perform with them.



The program consists of two soloist classes, one conductor class, one orchestra class and a performance with an orchestra. The classes and performance will be held at the Slovak Radio Hall in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, which is one hour away from the University for Music and Performing Arts Vienna.



The VCA announced that participants showing the best performance in each session will have an opportunity to participate in a concert performing with the North Czech Philharmonic Teplice at the Smetana Hall in Prague.



