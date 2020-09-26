Son registers more than three attacking points for second straight game. September. 26, 2020 07:39. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min performed a one-man show by registering more than three attacking points for second straight game.



Son led his team to a 3-1 victory by registering one goal and two assists during Tottenham’s third-round qualifying match against Shkendija in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League held at National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia on Sep. 25. Tottenham advanced to the playoff stage thanks to Friday’s victory.



Son was involved in every goal on Friday following his career-high four goals game against Southampton on Sep. 20. This is the first time that Son registered more than three attacking points for second straight game in a professional league. The South Korean football star player had been silent in season’s first two matches, but scored five goals and made two assists in the recent two games.



BBC praised Son’s classy performance by saying a price tag cannot be put on Son. The Mirror wrote on its official social media that Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho should thank Son once again. Son played full time in all four of the Europa League qualifiers and will aim to score a goal for the third straight game at home against the New Castle United on Saturday local time.



