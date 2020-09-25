BTS delivers second speech at UN. September. 25, 2020 07:58. imi@donga.com.

Life goes on. Let‘s live on.” Global K-pop sensation BTS has made its second speech at the United Nations. Its members delivered a relay message to young people across the world in a video clip released on Wednesday’s night (Korean time) at the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security in the 75th UN General Assembly.



Two years ago in September 2018, BTS addressed the UN New York Headquarters, as part of the launch of Generation Unlimited (GenU) initiative. The video message was published on the UN’s video portal United Nations Web TV, South Korea’s Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Facebook page and BTS’ YouTube channel BANGTANTV.



The released video clip starts with Executive Director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore introducing BTS to global audiences. “We can use this time to think about how we can reimagine and build a better world. You are not alone. I hear you. And I know our friends, BTS, hear you,” said Executive Director Fore.



Each member of BTS comes in a shooting studio in turn to recite a speech’s transcript in relays. Six of the members speak in Korean except their leader RM delivering an English-spoken message. “It is a great honor for us to have this valuable opportunity to speak in a session in the 75th UN General Assembly,” said RM. “Two years ago here, I asked your name. I urged you to let me hear your voice. And I let myself be filled with imagination.”



