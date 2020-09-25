BTS’ Seoul promotion video hits 100 million view in 10 days. September. 25, 2020 08:00. by Chang-Kyu Park kyu@donga.com.

The viewership of the promotion video starring the world-famous Korean boyband BTS has hit the mark of 100 million in 10 days after it was first streamed.



The Seoul metropolitan government and the Seoul Tourism Organization announced Thursday that the promotion footage of BTS, which was posted on the organization’s official homepage at www.visitseoul.net on September 11, was viewed 104 million and 83,115 times as of Monday midnight. This marks the short period of time to hit the milestone of 100 million viewership since the organization started posting promotion videos online.



The BTS video offers nine different languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Russian, as well as the countdown of each member. The biggest viewership came from Chinese, Indonesian, and Russian in that order.



The city government and the tourism organization are holding an event to celebrate the 100 million viewership. A “making film” is going to be disclosed on next Monday, offering a glimpse into the filming process and the seven men’s behind the scene moments. A series of events will be followed until late October including the offering of high-definition videos for each member and an event to spot the city brand of I·SEOUL·U within the promotion video.



