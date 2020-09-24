U.S. death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 200,000. September. 24, 2020 07:40. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

U.S. death toll from COVID-10 has surpassed 200,000, a figure that was unpredictable at the onset of the virus earlier this year. Experts predict that the casualties could reach 300,000 - 400,000 by the end of the year. According to John Hopkins University on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. amounted to around 6.89 million and deaths of 200,800. The nation’s death toll accounts for one fifth of global deaths (at 970,000),



Some say that the situation will get worse. Washington University predicted that with schools opening and as winter nears, the death toll may reach up to 400,000 by the end of the year. Experts, however, added that the majority of people wearing masks in everyday lives may reduce additional deaths by more than 60%.



한국어