Son Heung-min tops Sky Sports’ Power Rankings. September. 24, 2020 07:48. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has been named in the 2020-21 English Premier League (EPL) Best 11 of the week.



Son made the Best 11 list released by the EPL on its social media on Tuesday local time. The South Korean star, who led his team to a 5-2 victory against the Southampton FC on Saturday by scoring four goals, was deployed as a winger in a 4-4-2 formation.



The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also took note of Son’s splendid performance. The AFC asked fans to vote for the AFC International Player of the Week on its official website on Wednesday. “All eight players on our list are worthy nominees, but it will be a significant challenge to beat Son,” wrote the AFC, including Son in one of the eight nominees. Online fan voting will run until Sep. 26 on the AFC website.



The South Korean star player also topped Sky Sports Power Rankings, which is determined based on a variety of indicators, including scores and shots on target. Son rose to the top spot by earning 8,929 points, a big jump from 547 points (115th) he had after the first round.



