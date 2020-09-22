US reimposes sanctions on Iran. September. 23, 2020 07:59. lightee@donga.com,lhs@donga.com.

The U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran on Monday on the grounds of Iran’s failure to fulfill the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). As those subject to sanctions include figures involved in the country’s cooperation with North Korea on missiles, the sanctions are deemed to include an indirect warning against North Korea.



U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to restore U.N. sanctions on 27 Iranian entities and people by triggering the “snapback” mechanism on Monday. “My Administration will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, nor will we allow Iran to endanger the rest of the world with a fresh supply of ballistic missiles and conventional arms.,” said President Trump in his statement regarding the executive order. “The order will greatly diminish the Iranian regime’s capacity to export arms to terrorists and dangerous actors throughout the region, as well as its ability to acquire weapons to build up its own forces,” he added.



The Trump administration, which withdrew unilaterally from the nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018, faced the criticism of the international community that the administration is not qualified to restore the U.N. sanctions on Iran. The administration forcefully reimposed the sanctions to maintain the effect of the U.N.’s arms embargo on Iran, which is to expire in October.



Those subject to sanctions include five Iranian scientists involved in the country’s uranium enrichment, as well as those related to missile development, including a high-ranking official of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, Asghar Esma’ilpur, and Mohammad Gholami of the Shahid Hemat Industrial Group (SHIG). In particular, the U.S. believes that Esma’ilpur and Gholami were in close cooperation with North Korea.



The U.S. also deems that Iran resumed cooperation with North Korea on long-range missile development. “The United States is concerned about Iran’s cooperation with North Korea and will do whatever it can to prevent it,” said State Department Special Representative for Venezuela Ambassador Elliott Abrams, according to Reuters.



Iran immediately opposed the decision. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said it was the U.S. that violated the nuclear agreement first, adding that the country has behaved extremely, irresponsibly, dangerously in the international community.



