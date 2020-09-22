Musk says he would increase battery cell purchases from LG. September. 23, 2020 08:00. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

“We intend to increase, not reduce battery cell purchases from Panasonic, LG and CALT,” said Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, on his Twitter account on Monday, a day before “Tesla Battery Day.”



There have been rumors that the electric car company might unveil the prototype of the so-called “dream battery,” which is an all-solid battery developed by Tesla, on Tesla Battery Day. “Important note about Tesla Battery Day unveil tomorrow,” Must also tweeted on the day.



“This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck and Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.” It probably means it would take some time before Tesla will be able to mass produce its new battery even if it is showcased on Tuesday.



