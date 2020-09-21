BTS admires S. Korean youths as strong and incredible. September. 21, 2020 07:35. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

“South Korean young people have always been strong and incredible souls.” Seven members of global K-pop boy band BTS took a turn to recite a commemorative letter to South Korean young people that will be opened 19 years later at the celebratory event for the country’s first Youth Day at Nokjiwon in the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Saturday. BTS recently became the first-ever South Korean artist in history to rule Billboard Artist 100 for two consecutive weeks thanks to its new single “Dynamite.”



BTS gave South Korean President Moon Jae-in the “Year 2039 Gift” with a message written to the country's future young generations in it after finishing the commemorative speech. The present will be stored at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History until the 20th Youth Day in 2039 is celebrated when the gift is released to the public. President Moon said at the event that he is a huge fan of BTS’ songs and choreography, adding, “BTS’ incredible music and dance clearly tells me that this boy band reached its peak.



“It is sometimes hard for me to fully keep up with young K-pop artists’ songs. However, I can hear what the lyrics of BTS’ songs say,” according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.



한국어