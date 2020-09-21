Ryu, KK fail to leave the mound with a smile. September. 21, 2020 07:35. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

The dream of Ryu Hyun-jin (Toronto Blue Jays) and Kim Kwang-hyun (Saint Louis Cardinals) who played for the third time this season did not come true.



Ryu, the ace of his team who had to save the team which was recording five consecutive losses, pitched well but lost. He allows six hits, one walk and two runs and struck out eight in six innings. But the team had the second loss of the season (four wins) after losing to Philadelphia 1-3 when the team gave a point to the opponent while it was behind by 1-2 at the bottom of the seventh inning. It was the first loss in 51 days after the match against Washington on July 31. The South Korean pitcher maintained a 3.00 ERA.



The highest fastball speed of the day was only 91.3 miles per hour, and only six balls recorded over 90 miles. As if Ryu was conscious of this, he threw off-speed pitches including 36 cutters, 26 changeups and 14 curves. But he lost two points by allowing five hits including a double to Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Jay Bruce in the fifth inning when the team was ahead by 1-0.



Kim Kwang-hyun who aimed for the third victory of the season allowed the most runs in this season. He allowed six hits (two homeruns), one walk, four strikeouts and four runs in five and one-third innings in a visiting match against Pittsburg on the same day.



Kim recorded 103 deliveries, the most since his MLB debut, but he also allowed the most runs, hits and homeruns. Ke'Bryan Hayes’ homerun in the first inning with one out ended his winning streak of 25 innings. The South Korean pitcher allowed another homerun to José Osuna in the third inning. His ERA sharply increased to 1.59 from 0.63.



Kim wore a hat with a special protection device to prevent bleeding and bruising as he takes a blood thinner after being diagnosed with renal infarction. “It is uncomfortable compared to normal hats. I had to wear a hat that’s one size bigger because of the protective devices, which was why it wobbled a lot when I pitched,” said Kim. “But I will have to wear it anyway because the doctor told me to.”



