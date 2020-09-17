Versatile actor Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden. September. 18, 2020 07:20. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Jim Carrey, 58, who has consistently proven himself as a versatile actor with “The Mask,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” among others, will play Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee on “Saturday Night Live (SNL).”



Carrey has openly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump. He posted a painting that depicted Trump as a witch in 2018 and an ill-favored portrait of former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He even called Trump a melanoma, saying he is “incredibly dangerous.”



The series will premiere with five consecutive episodes from October 3 to 31. Alec Baldwin who was cast as Trump in 2016 will play Trump again. With Carrey as Biden and Baldwin as Trump, the series is expected to draw much attention when the first presidential debate begins on September 29.



“SNL usually nabs more attention during election years, and incorporating Carrey into the mix with Baldwin's Trump should provide buzzy moments as the show takes on the debates and other news surrounding the election,” said CNN.



