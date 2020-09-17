Japanese media report U.S. reviewed use of 80 nuclear weapons. September. 17, 2020 07:49. lovesong@donga.com.

Major Japanese newspapers have said that the United States reviewed plans to use 80 nuclear weapons on North Korea in 2017 in reports about “Rage,” a book written by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward.



In an article entitled “Plans to strike North Korea with 80 nuclear weapons,” The Yomiuri Shimbun introduced “Rage,” saying that the U.S. operations plan for 2017 when tensions were high between Washington and Pyongyang included using 80 nuclear weapons on North Korea. It also mentioned that Washington reviewed OPLAN 5027, a series of military operations plans for a possible North Korean invasion according to the book, which had plans to strike the North with 80 nuclear weapons.



According to Kyodo News, Woodward pointed out in his new book that OPLAN 5027 made by the United States and South Korea included plans to use 80 nuclear missiles in an armed clash with North Korea. It also said OPLAN 5027 was one of the options the Trump administration had when military tensions with Pyongyang heightened in 2017.



The Nihon Keizai Shimbun joined other local media, saying Woodward revealed in his book released on Tuesday that South Korea and the United States devised plans for a possible attack from North Korea, whileThe Jiji said OPLAN 5027 formulated by the United States and South Korea for a possible war included plans to use 80 nuclear weapons on North Korea.



TBS also reported the Trump administration reviewed the use of nuclear weapons against North Korea, speaking of “Rage.” The subtitles read strike plans to use 80 nuclear weapons assuming a regime change.



