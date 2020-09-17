Lee Kang-in named Europe’s weekly best 11. September. 17, 2020 07:49. hun@donga.com.

Lee Kang-in of Valencia CF has made the Europe’s Best 11 list this week. ESPN Deportes, ESPN’s Spanish channel, unveiled best 11 players of this week from three leagues including Spanish La Liga, English Premier League, and French Ligue 1 on its social media on Wednesday. Lee was selected as one of the two strikers in the 4-4-2 formation.



Lee was included in the best 11 thanks to his excellent performance in the La Liga’s opening game. Lee helped his team beat Levente 4-2 in the first round of La Liga held in Mestalla, Valencia on Monday, registering two assists in 72 minutes. Lee became the youngest Valencia player to register multiple assists in a game after 2000.



