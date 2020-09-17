BTS becomes the most-tweeted musician in the U.S.. September. 17, 2020 07:49. abro@donga.com.

BTS was found to be the most frequently twitted-about musician by U.S. Twitter users during COVID-19 pandemic.



Billboard cited Twitter’s trend report “Twitter From Home,” which analyzed the activities of U.S. Twitter users between March 1 to Sept. 1 during the COVID-19 quarantine period on Monday (local time). BTS topped the list, followed by rapper Kanye West and pop star Beyoncé.



BTS topped the Billboard single chart list in just 10 days since their release of its single “Dynamite” on Aug. 21. West attracted attention in November when he announced to run for the U.S. presidential election, while Beyoncé was frequently mentioned when she released her visual album titled “Black is King.”



Korean K-pop groups NCT and Ateez were also ranked sixth and eighth place, which reflects strong interest for K-pop in the U.S. It was also noticeable that the musicians ranked first to ninth place as the most frequently mentioned tweets were all non-Caucasian.



