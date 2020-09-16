What US knows about Kim Jong Un. September. 16, 2020 07:33. lightee@donga.com.

Inundated with information about North Korea coming out of the Trump administration, you might think you now have a basic understanding of the secluded state such as its diplomatic goal and the definition of “a red line”. In his book, “Battlegrounds”, former U.S. National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster explains how “fire and fury” has been used to place maximum pressure on Pyongyang. As he understood, the primary aim of bringing the North to the negotiating table was to convince and force it to change its decades-long hostile attitude.



Bob Woodward, an associate editor of The Washington Post, describes President Trump in his language in his most recent book, “Rage”. President Trump compared Kim and his relationship with nuclear weapons to a home owner who loves his house too much to sell it, while Kim suggested having a historic meeting that is reminiscent of a scene from a fantasy film. Kim said their deep and special friendship would work as a magical force, and President Trump fell for it.



All the information concludes that years of relationship between the two leaders have proven that North Korea is up to no good. Unfortunately, however, it appears that there are still many people in South Korea who believe Pyongyang is interested in dialogue. Some people are even determined to send money to the nuclear state on the assumption that what Kim ultimately wants is peace.



This is why it is more tempting for North Korea to revert back to its old behavior. It should not come as a surprise if it unveils its intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade next month. South Korea and the United States should prepare for any possible major provocations from armed threats to test-fires of mobile land- or sea-based ballistic missiles and to the expansion of a cyber war.



It is telling that Kim has avoided military conflicts and has not given up on nuclear weapons. If past deals with Kim have taught us anything, it is that we should be able to discern threats in disguise.



