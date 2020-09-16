Samsung unveils first 108 Mp image sensor with 0.7 μm pixel. September. 16, 2020 07:33. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics unveiled four new image sensors with the smallest pixel size on Tuesday, which is essential to removing camera bumps. With 0.7 micrometer (μm) pixel size, these new sensors help reduce the height of the high resolution camera module as they can fit in more pixels.



Samsung Electronics’ new products include “Isocell HM2,” which is the first 108 Mpimager with 0.7 μm pixels, “64 Mp GW3” that supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second, and “JD1” that is the industry’s smallest 32 Mp-image sensor that is ideal for smartphones with bezel-less displays. The South Korean electronics company is the first company that has introduced a wide range of image sensors with 0.7 μm-pixelsize.



“Samsung Electronics has been leading innovation in image sensor technology since it introduced the industry’s first 0.7 μm-pixel image sensor in 2017,” said Park Yong-in, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics. Since then, the company has further reduced the pixel size to 0.8 μm in 2018 and to 0.7 μm in 2019 when it also put 108 Mp on a sensor successfully. “We plan to expand our small high-resolution image sensor business on the strength of the new products,” he added.



