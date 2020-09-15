Strong army, easy training. September. 15, 2020 07:32. .

There is an old cartoon about underperforming athletes who grew through intensive training to become the best athletes. As much as it is a cliché where mentally or physically challenged athletes who run up against discrimination, it is still moving.



One cannot discuss training without mentioning the military. Military training is not about intensity. “A bead of sweat saves a drop of blood” will remain true as long as there is a war. There is no easy military training, and there should not be. Military training should be rational and practical.



Saburo Sakai who was a Japanese naval aviator during the Pacific War recalls how extreme the pilot training was. There must have been a reason, but it begs the question if it was the most efficient way of achieving goals. According to Saburo, 45 out of 70 students who were great pilots on reflection left school because of the intense training. When the war broke out, the Japanese Navy had no choice but to hire less qualified pilots than those expelled, facing a shortage of pilots.



A common misconception about the U.S. military is that the training is not as intense. However, this is not true. It is more about how advanced it is when it comes to managing the military and weapons. An advanced military and a great commander do not waste energy getting unnecessary tasks done. Instead, they spare time and energy for more important tasks that are absolutely necessary. Soldiers endure harsh training because they believe it is necessary and will be rewarding. This is why they take up challenges risking their lives. This is what the best training and a strong military look like.



