LG launches its strategic smartphone 'Wing'. September. 15, 2020

LG Electronics has launched “LG Wing”, its strategic smartphone for the second half, on Monday. LG Wing, which is the first product released as part of its new smartphone strategy called “Explorer Project,” features a double screen with an additional screen behind the main display.



The South Korean company showcased features and specifications of the new smartphone at a virtual launch event on Monday. The double screen stands out. In “a swivelling mechanism,” the bar-shaped main screen can be turned clockwise to reveal the second screen.



The swivel mode allows users to operate an application across both screens or two separate applications on each screen. They can rotate the main screen 90 degrees horizontally to watch a video while playing or fast forwarding it, leaving comments or searching videos on the second screen. They can also use the main screen as a car navigation system and the second screen to play music or answer the phone on the second screen.



The main screen uses“notchless OLED full vision display,” which does not have a front camera. It helps the user immerse in a video or a game because it does not have a camera hole. It is equipped with a 32-million-pixel pop up camera that only appears when the front camera is activated.



LG Wing will be first launched in South Korea next month, which will be followed by launches in North American and Europe. It will be sold at over one million won.



