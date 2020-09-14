Hwang Hee-chan makes impressive debut in German Big League. September. 14, 2020 07:34. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Hwang Hee-chan has made his successful debut in the German Big League. The South Korean striker for Leipzig FC of the German Bundesliga spearheaded his team’s 3-1 win by scoring a goal and having an assist in a first round (64 teams) match of the 2020-2021 Deutscher Fussall Bund (DFB) Pokal Cup against Nuremburg FC (secondary league). The match took place at Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremburg, Germany on Saturday.



Hwang played for Salzburg FC in Austria for four seasons (45 goals in total) before moving to Leipzig in July. Leipzig, an emerging champion that was ranked third in the Bundesliga last season, gave Hwang jersey No. 11, demonstrating the team’s lofty expectation on the new joiner. The number was previously used by Timo Werner, who scored as many as 34 goals while serving as Leipzig’s main striker in the previous season before moving to Chelsea FC.



Hwang started as one-top striker in Saturday’s match, and gained momentum in attacking capability after Danish striker Yussuf Yurary Poulsen was fielded as a substitute at the 14th minute in the second half.



Playing as one of the two top strikers on the day, Hwang expanded the boundary of his play. He shot a sharp pass to Poulsen at the 22nd minute in the second half when his team was leading 1-0, to assist in scoring his team’s second goal. Hwang also kicked a shot with left foot at the 45th minute to score his debut goal as Leipzig striker.



Leipzig FC said its social media post that “Hwangnam Style” Hwang Hee-chan had the most impressive debut match. Hwangnam Style refers to the combination of Hwang Hee-chan’s last name “Hwang” and the song “Gangnam Style” by the Korean singer Psy, which enjoyed global popularity.



“I am very happy that I was on the starting roster, scored my debut goal, and supported my team’s win in today’s match,” Hwang commented after the match. Hwang is expected to debut in an official league through the first round match of the 2020-2021 Bundesliga against Mainz FC, which includes Korean striker Ji Dong-won (29), next Sunday.



