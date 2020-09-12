Time cover marks 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths. September. 12, 2020 07:19. abro@donga.com.

American weekly magazine Time unveiled a new cover on Thursday, marking nearly 200,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 in the U.S.



On the cover of its latest issue, Time listed the number of daily COVID-19 deaths during 193 days from Feb. 29, when the first confirmed death from COVID-19 occurred in the U.S., to Sept. 8 in small white letters against black background. The number 200,000 is written in big letters in the middle, suggesting the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths that will soon be recorded in the country, with the headline “An American Failure” written in the bottom. According to Worldometer, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the U.S. amounts to 196,000 as of Friday.



It is the first time since the Sept. 11 terrorist attack in 2001 that the U.S. magazine used a black border instead of its traditional red on its cover. The magazine said it hopes that the cover is a “wake-up call for those who are numbed to this catastrophe,” adding “Science and common sense are the answers to this crisis.”



한국어