Chun In-gee hits nice shot after clearing her mind. September. 12, 2020 07:20. hun@donga.com.

LPGA golfer Chun In-gee tied for second in the first round of the ANA Inspiration, taking a few steps closer to her third win in a major championship. She won the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2016 Evian Championship.



Chun In-gee reduced the gap with Nelly Korda, who was in the lead, to one stroke by finishing at 5-under 67 in the first round of the tournament with six birdies and one bogey at Mission Hills CC in Rancho Mirage, California on Thursday local time. “I think I made stress for myself because it wasn't perfect,” said Chun. “I wanted to make more perfect for my golf game and putting more pressure, so I tried to reset for everything. No matter what, just try and have fun out there.” It seemingly helped her record a GIR of 77.78 percent and 27 putts.



Returning to the LPGA tour in 10 months, world No. 4 Park Sung-hyun tied for ninth with Kim Se-young and Lee Mi-hyang by recording four birdies and one bogey to card a 2-under 69.



