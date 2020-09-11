Trump reportedly develops secret nuclear weapons system. September. 11, 2020 07:35. lightee@donga.com.

The U.S. government has reportedly invented a new nuclear weapons system behind closed doors to defend against any nuclear and missile threat from North Korea.



The Washington Post on Wednesday (local time) shared a preview of “Rage,” a new book written by its editor Bob Woodward who broke the Watergate scandal. “I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody’s ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before. There’s nobody — what we have is incredible," U.S. President Donald Trump told the editor, according to his book.



Woodward argues in “Rage” that President Trump mentioned the nuclear weapons system while being reminded how closer the comment on “fire and fury” drove Washington and Pyongyang to war back in 2017 when their relations got ever worse. President Trump’s remarks seemingly intend to say that the U.S. government invented a new nuclear weapons system that can protect against North Korea’s attack during war. According to The Washington Post, Woodward writes in his book that anonymous sources reaffirmed that the U.S. military gains access to a secret new weapons system but they refused to disclose any details.



President Trump exchanged a total of 27 letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to Woodward’s book. Calling President Trump “Your excellency,” Kim reportedly stated that their “deep and special friendship will work as a magical force” and hoped their meeting to be “reminiscent of a scene from a fantasy film.” Woodward writes in the book that Kim candidly expressed anger about the continued U.S.-R.O.K. joint military exercise. As to Kim’s obsession about nuclear arsenal, President Trump likened Kim to “somebody that’s in love with a house and they just can’t sell it,” according to Woodward.



