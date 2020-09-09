Ethiopian minister earns doctorate degree from KAIST. September. 09, 2020 07:38. by Myung-Hun Jee mhjee@donga.com.

An Ethiopian minister earned a doctorate degree from the Global Information & Telecommunication Technology Program (ITTP) at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).



Mekuria Teklemariam who serves as an advisor to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia graduated summa cum laude last month after joining the doctorate program in September 2016. He became the country’s youngest Minister of Urban Development and Housing at the age of 40 10 years ago. He has led the economic development of Ethiopia with smart city development, land management, and housing development policies before making a sudden decision to study abroad as he felt anxious about a lack of progress in his own capabilities.



Minister Teklemariam has shown outstanding academic achievement during the last four years. He presented his journals at various domestic and overseas academic events and published his graduation thesis on customized high-speed mobile internet diffusion policies by phase was published in a top international journal. “I’d like to adopt South Korea’s Saemaul Movement, Internet infrastructure, and IT training for seniors to Ethiopia,” said the minister.



