Trump calls fallen soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers,’ says a report. September. 07, 2020 08:10. lightee@donga.com.

A report that the U.S. President Donald Trump called U.S. veterans “lowers” and “suckers” triggered fierce controversy and became a new issue in the presidential election to be held on November 3. The military community that usually supports the Republican Party and pro-Trump Fox News are also criticizing Trump. President Trump is seeking to remedy the situation as some soldiers who supported him four years ago in the presidential election are turning their back.



U.S. news outlet The Atlantic reported Thursday that Trump canceled his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery on his visit to Paris in November 2018 to attend an event marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”



The White House blamed the rain for the cancelation because the helicopter could not fly. But it means President Trump did not want the rain to ruin his hair and thought of it insignificant enough to cancel. National security correspondent for Fox News Jennifer Griffin said she felt “very confident” in the report about Trump. According to The Atlantic, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.



The military community was enraged by the report that the commander in chief of the U.S., the nation which pays the highest tribute to war veterans, insulted them. Related organizations including VoteVets.org immediately made a statement denouncing Trump’s remarks. A video advertisement that shows war veterans and family of soldiers saying their husband, father and son are not suckers appeared on the Internet. The Washington Post reported that the remark made some soldiers who supported Trump four years ago in the presidential election turn their back on him.



As the controversy spread, President Trump said the report was a complete lie that was intentionally distorted by leftists. “It is a total lie. And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes,” he said. He tweeted that vicious far-leftists would do anything to win in the election. “Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone!” he added. First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper sided with Trump, but it was not enough to sooth the controversy.



한국어