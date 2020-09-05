Moon: COVID-19 response successful thanks to doctors’ sacrifice. September. 05, 2020 07:25. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

“I wish to express anew my sincere gratitude to medical doctors who are serving as guardians at the frontline of medical service,” President Moon Jae-in said on Friday.



“Korea’s response to COVID-19 was successful and helped protect the lives and health of the Korean people thanks to doctors’ sacrifice and efforts,” President Moon said. He made the remarks after the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the Korea Medical Association agreed to reconsider bills related to purported expansion of public medical service on the day. “At this critical juncture of the COVID-19 crisis, I strongly believe that (doctors) will play a significant role again,” Moon was quoted by presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok as saying.



The president’s overture effectively reflects the situation wherein conflict between the government and doctors has been eased as the latter have returned to their job. Just two days ago on Wednesday, the president tweeted, “I console nurses who continue to stay put at medical service frontlines after doctors left (to go on strike),” sparking controversy over allegedly dividing doctors and nurses.



This time, however, President Moon used the same expression‎ “sacrifice and efforts” that he used for nurses for doctors. The remarks were interpreted by watchers that the president attempted to end controversy by expressing gratitude to doctors as well.



한국어