‘Sorry, we‘re not doing that anymore’. September. 05, 2020 07:25. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

As Toronto Blue Jays’ veteran catcher Caleb Joseph started off by shouting out loud, the rest on the team followed his lead, saying “Sorry, we’re not doing that anymore.”



The Toronto Blue Jays repeated in one loud voice after an away game with the Miami Marlins ended on Thursday, according to Canadian sports media platform Sportsnet the next day. The team’s post-game shouts seemingly intended to express its apology for placing a heavy burden on key starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin by making a series of base-running and defense mistakes.



Blue Jays hitters held back the offense from picking up the steam. For starters, Jonathan Villar ran into an out at second base after smacking a base hit in the first inning and was picked off by the catcher in the fourth inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was also picked off in the second inning.



Second baseman Villar drove Ryu into dismay by making a throwing error that could have been avoided to lead to a double play in the bottom of the second inning. A moment's hesitation among the first baseman, second baseman and right fielder of the Blue Jays alike allowed the first batter Bryan Anderson of the Marlins in the bottom of the second inning to reach the first base. The fly ball that should have been caught was recorded as a hit. However, from a perspective of what the defense should be like, it was an obvious defense error.



The Blue Jays continued to give off supportive vibes until Friday when it scored as many as four points in the top of the tenth inning to gain a come-from-behind victory by six to two in an away game with the Boston Red Sox. With that, the Toronto Blue Jays achieved its 20th win to tie for second place in the American League East with the New York Yankees that suffered a loss by seven to nine at the last moments of the game with the Mets.



한국어