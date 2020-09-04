Ryu shines alone amid team’s mistakes in defense and offense. September. 04, 2020 08:27. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

“He carved his way through the Marlins’ lineup, mop, and bucket in hand, cleaning up nearly every mess that was made behind him,” Toronto Blue Jays reporter for MLB.com Keegan Matheson critiqued Ryu Hyun-jin’s performance in the away game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday that garnered Ryu his third win of the season.



He pitched 99 balls before stepping off the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning with a leading score of 2-1. Although batters did not add a single point afterward, the team’s relief corps defended against the Marlins without losing a point. As the game ended 2-1, Ryu earned his third win of the season.



Canadian media Sportsnet reported on the game, remarking that the Blue Jays made a lot of careless mistakes. In particular, Jonathan Villar’s performance was among the worst. Villar hit a left front hit in the top of the first inning and failed in his attempt to run to the second base. He also caused a no-out situation with the first and two bases loaded with his defensive mistake in handling a ground ball in the bottom of the second. Later he was picked off at the third base with two outs in the top of the fourth, defeating the team’s chance to score.



