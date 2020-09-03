LG’s new smartphone ‘Wing’ to be revealed on Sept. 14. September. 03, 2020 07:39. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

LG Electronics’ new smartphone “Wing” will be unveiled on September 14. The new model features a T-shaped dual-screen display.



LG Electronics sent invitations to global media members on Wednesday for the launch event of “Wing,” the company’s strategic smartphone for the second half of this year, to be held on September 14 with a 20-second video clip. The video showcases the main display turning clockwise, revealing the back display and creating a T shape.



“While the smartphone market has become increasingly standardized during the last 10 years, consumers’ use habits have become more personalized and fragmented,” said a member of LG Electronics. “Our innovative smartphone strategy will offer new experiences to consumers.” The new model was designed targeting the consumer trend of watching videos on smartphones. The South Korean company also announced plans to collaborate with South Korean online platform Naver and global video service providers, such as Rave, Ficto, and Tubi.



The electronics market is paying attention to whether LG Electronics’ “Wing” will be able to put a stop to the continued losses of the company’s Mobile Communication Division in charge of the smartphone business for the past 21 quarters. “We will launch a product that is more innovative than a foldable smartphone to bring new changes to the premium smartphone market. Our mobile business will be able to achieve a turnaround by 2021,” said the CEO of LG Electronics Kwon Bong-seok at the beginning of this year.



