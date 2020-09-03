U.S. warns sanctions against aiding N. Korea’s ballistic missile program. September. 03, 2020 07:40. lightee@donga.com.

Washington issued an advisory on Tuesday (local time), warning that businesses or individuals involved in the development of ballistic missiles for North Korea may be subject to sanctions. This department-wide measure is the first of its kind for the U.S. government to impose sanctions on North Korean ballistic missiles. Some experts say that the measure is an indirect warning to North Korea not to plan any unexpected provocations such as launching medium-range ballistic missiles.



The Bureau of International Security and Non-Proliferation at the U.S. State Department, the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the Treasury Department, the Bureau of the Department of Commerce jointly issued a 19-page North Korea Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory, which details a list of major supplies used in the program, a list of individuals and institutions under U.S. sanction, U.S. laws sanctioning North Korea’s nuclear proliferation as well as North Korea’s means to evade these laws.



“North Korea’s continued efforts to expand its ballistic missile capabilities pose a significant threat to both regional and global stability,” stated the State Department in a press release, taking examples such as North Korea conducting tests on intercontinental ballistic missile systems in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions. “We urge the private sector to remain vigilant to efforts by North Korea to acquire missile-related technologies and equipment, including the specific items identified in this advisory, and to be aware of the sanctions risks under U.S. and UN authorities for assisting, even inadvertently, North Korea’s ballistic missile-related procurement.”



한국어