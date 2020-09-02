The Blue Jays add arms to their pitching rotation. September. 02, 2020 07:36. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

American daily newspaper USA Today tabbed the Toronto Blue Jays as an MLB trade deadline winner, saying the team has “a better than 80% shot at the playoffs.” The newspaper wrote that Ryu Hyun-jin’s signing in Toronto “did not cause massive winter ripples, but it gave the aimless Blue Jays an anchor.” It also added the Blue Jays now have “a bunch of complementary pieces around Ryu” that will help propel the team towards the postseason.



The Blue Jays have added right-hander Ross Stripling and left-hander Robbie Ray to their pitching staff before the deadline on Tuesday. The team also acquired right-hander Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners four days ago. The addition to their starting rotation will “take a lot of pressure off a bullpen filled with power arms,” wrote USA Today.



The Blue Jays (18-15, a winning percentage of 0.545) are currently ranked 3rd in American League (AL) East and 8th in the MLB. The MLB has expanded the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 this year. If the Blue Jays keep up the pace, it will clinch a spot in the postseason. It was 2015 when the team last earned their spot in the postseason.



한국어