The fate of a divided nation. September. 01, 2020 07:34. .

When white people arrived in North America, it was inhabited by thousands of American Indians. After the American Civil War, however, millions of them were pushed out of the eastern part of the country even though they heavily outnumbered white settlers. It was even before the gold rush or the American Indian Wars. Even the advanced weaponry white people had cannot explain this mystery. Some argue that infectious diseases brought by white people killed all of them.



The virus must have been critical, but there were also socio-political elements to it. Former U.S. President Thomas Jefferson commissioned the Lewis and Clark Expedition to explore the western part of the country. Among the people on the expedition was a native American woman called Sacagawea. She was a member of the Shoshone but was sold to a white person after being kidnapped by another tribe. Surprisingly, the expedition reached her hometown where she was reunited with her brother and friends.



The Shoshone lived hidden in the mountains because it was not strong. The Sioux, on the other hand, was a strong and brave tribe, which led the uprising against white settlers. The Shoshone is known as kind Native Americans.



The problem was that American Indian society was not integrated.There were conflicts between tribes, and strong tribes suppressed weak ones. This was how white settlers won. This was how Caesar conquered Gaul with just 15 corps.



Lenin said a country is nothing more than a tool that the ruling class created to govern the rest. Ironically, his argument can be used to justify dictatorship that claims to serve justice. A country exists to integrate. No country has succeeded in eliminating inequality or discrimination, but every country that failed to carry out its primary role to integrate did not fare well.



The incumbent administration of South Korea seems to enjoy having conflicts. It goes beyond polarizing the nation to create conflicts and pit people against one another. This is truly dangerous. It should remember that it takes only one day to demolish even a 100-year-old building.



한국어