Kwon Soon-woo aims for his first major win at U.S. Open

South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo is looking for his first major win at the U.S. Open, which begins on Tuesday.



Kwon, who is ranked 71st on the world rankings, will face against Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (ranked 185th) of the U.S. in the first round of the U.S. Open set to begin at 5 a.m. on Tuesday in New York.



This would be a great chance for Kwon. Kwiatkowski, who has never clinched a win at major tournaments, is competing as a wild card at the U.S. Open. Although Kwiatkowski may be an easier opponent for Kwon, he should not be underestimated since he won the ATP Challenger Tour title in February and defeated Chung Hyeon 2-0 in March.



Kwon has made appearances in four major tournaments so far but yet to record a win. He lost to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany (ranked 55th) 0-3 in the first round of the 2018 Australian Open on debut. Last year, Kwon was defeated 1-3 by world No. 9 Karen Khachanov of Russia in the opening round of Wimbledon. Kwon withdrew the match with an injury while losing 1-2 to Hugo Dellien of Bolivia during the first round of the 2019 US Open. Kwon knocked out of the first round at the Australian Open in January this year after losing to world No. 29 Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 2-3.



