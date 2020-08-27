Ryu Hyun-jin makes a virtual All-Star team. August. 27, 2020 07:52. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays has been selected for CBS Sports’ 2020 MLB All-Star team.



The 2020 MLB All-Star Game, which was scheduled for July 15 at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. But players have been selected for the All-Star Game based on this season’s records and the past performance to mark the season’s midpoint and keep fans’ interest going. Ryu has been included among 12 American League (AL) pitchers along with Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees and Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros. CBS Sports selected 32 players (12 pitchers and 20 fielders) each from the AL and National League (NL) for this year’s All Stars.



Ryu has proved that he is the Blues Jays ace by posting two wins and no losses with a 1.23 ERA in four games in August after sitting at an 8.00 ERA in season’s first two games. He is now ranked No. 14 in the AL in ERA with a 3.19 ERA this season and tied for 11th in Walks and Hits per Inning Pitched (WHIP) (1.03). Ryu was named NL starter for last year’s All-Star Game when he was playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.



Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals is enjoying an elevated status in MLB after picking up a win with a 0.93 ERA in two games as a starter. The MLB.com said on Wednesday that Carlos Martinez is returning from the COVID-19 injured list but the team will maintain the current six-man rotation.



한국어