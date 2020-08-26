Leaders of state criticized for ignoring quarantine. August. 26, 2020 07:41. yeah@donga.com.

Leaders of countries around the world are criticized for neglecting quarantine amid the global resurgence of COVID-19.



According to the Guardian on Sunday, former Paraguay President Horacio Cartes (64) came under fire for holding a lavish wedding for his daughter on August 15. Video footage showing guests with no facemask dancing close to each other escalated the controversy. Cartes who served from 2013 to 2018 is under even fiercer attack because he is on the verge of being examined by the prosecution for money laundering and embezzlement.



The Paraguayan government implemented strict quarantine measures on patients or suspected COVID-19 infectees from early days of the coronavirus crisis. The police used a taser on citizens who violated quarantine rules or made them chant that they would never leave their house again lying facing down on the street. This situation made citizens even more enraged when the former president ignored quarantine rules.



Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima met with a backlash after recently being pictured next to a restaurant employee without a mask during their holiday in Milos, Greece. The Netherlands also has strict 1.5-meter social distancing principles established. “In the spontaneity of the moment, we did not pay attention. Of course we should have,” said the Dutch royals on the official Twitter account on Monday.



Contrastingly, Danish Crown Princess Mary is praised after apologizing for forgetting COVID-19 precautions. “On land, at sea and in the air — we have to get used to wearing a mask. Yesterday I was in Grenada for my first official visit after the summer holidays. At sea and in the air it went fine, but on land I made a mistake and I unfortunately shook hands,” she said Friday on her Instagram account with a photo of her wearing a mask on a plane. “It reminded me how important it is that we help each other live up to the recommendations. Stay safe and take care of each other,” she added. Her post was liked more than 40,000 times by other users.



한국어