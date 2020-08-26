U.S. President Trump unveils his second-term agenda. August. 26, 2020 07:41. lightee@donga.com.

On the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday (local time), U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that he will withdraw U.S. troops overseas and put allies under pressure to increase their defense cost contributions if he is re-elected. He repeatedly praised himself, saying he had revised South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) that created 250,000 jobs only in Korea.



At the top of Trump’s second-term foreign policy agenda released by his re-election camp were bringing U.S. troops home and getting allies to pay their fair share. It suggested that Trump will advance America First agenda put forth in his first term, raising the possibility that he, when re-elected, will consider reducing U.S. military presence in South Korea while pressuring the nation to increase its share of defense cost.



The Trump campaign introduced President Trump’s achievements in security and foreign policies at the RNC. Images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a meeting presided by him appeared on the screen while they highlighted Trump’s aspect of a strong negotiator. A video footage, where President Trump welcomes the arrival of three Americans freed from North Korea, was repeatedly played.



Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who offered an endorsement speech at the RNC, criticized former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by saying, “Obama and Biden let North Korea threaten America. President Trump rejected that weakness, and we passed the toughest sanctions on North Korea.”



Other items on Trump’s second-term agenda included bringing back 1 million manufacturing jobs from China, no federal contracts for companies who outsource to China, and holding China fully accountable for allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to spread around the world. For economic policies, items such as creating 10 million new jobs within 10 months, creating 1 million new small businesses, and cutting taxes made the list. Establishing 5G network and launching space force were also on the agenda.



한국어